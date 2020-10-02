OTTAWA -- A 36-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after Ottawa Police say a man broke into an apartment building and poured gasoline on the floor.

Officers responded to the call for a break and enter in the 100 block of Daly Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man broke a window in a residential building, entered the building and poured gasoline on the floor.

"Witnesses were woken up by the sound of glass breaking and saw the suspect leave the area," police said in a statement.

"At approximately 4 a.m., another witness woke up to the smell of gasoline and called 911."

A suspect was arrested without incident at approximately 5 a.m.

Kivi Bar Wari is charged with causing fire with disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material for arson, breaking and entering into a dwelling-house with intent, mischief and failure to comply with a release order.