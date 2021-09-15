OTTAWA -- A 27-year-old Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges after police allege child pornography was distributed from a home in the Carlingwood area.

The Ottawa Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation in July. Police say the investigation led to information that child pornography had been distributed from a home in Ottawa's west end.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant in an apartment on Mayview Avenue.

Patrick Hobson of Ottawa is charged with unlawfully accessing and distribution of child pornography.

Police say the investigation is ongoing to determiner if further charges will be laid.