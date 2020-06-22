Advertisement
Ottawa man facing charges after cannabis seizure during RIDE check
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 11:40AM EDT
Russell OPP claim they seized cannabis, pellet guns, and a large knife from a man during a R.I.D.E. check stop early Monday, June 22, 2020. (OPP handout)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following a R.I.D.E. check in Russell, that led to the seizure of a large amount of cannabis.
Police allege the man was stopped shortly after midnight Monday. Police claim they found an estimated $9,000 worth of cannabis in the car, alongside pellet and paintball guns and a knife.
Guillaume Hull is facing charges of Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.
He is due in a L'Orignal court on Aug. 26.