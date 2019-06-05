

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a 77-year-old man is facing a charge of accessing child pornography after he was allegedly caught viewing it at an Ottawa Public Library branch.

Police say library staff reported seeing a man viewing what appeared to be child pornography on one of the computers Friday, May 31. By the time officers had arrived the man had left.

Library staff called police again Tuesday, June 4, to report the same man was back, again looking at apparent images of child porn.

Officers were able to find the man at the library Tuesday. Police allege the images being viewed met the legal definition of child pornography.

Police are not naming the man at this time, citing the ongoing investigation, and would not specify the library branch where the alleged incidents occurred.

The man is set to appear in court Wednesday.

CTV News has reached out to the Ottawa Public Library for comment.

Chair of the Ottawa Public Library Board, Councillor Tim Tierney, said in a statement, "I would like to thank the Ottawa Public Library for their quick action working with Ottawa Police Service on identifying this illegal activity. The swift actions of OPS in this matter has helped to keep all our libraries safe for our clientele."