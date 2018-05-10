

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police say a 30-year-old man faces child pornography charges after the force's Child Exploitation Unit began investigating an online file-sharing network.

Police say the investigation began in October when an officer discovered an IP address in the Ottawa area sharing hundreds of files of suspected child pornography.

They say a search warrant was executed Wednesday in the city's west end and an extensive collection of child pornography videos were discovered on digital devices.

Police say Richard Devarennes is charged with one count each of making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and access to child pornography.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday.