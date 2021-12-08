A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing 26 charges of hate-motivated mischief in connection to anti-Semitic posters distributed in the west end this fall.

The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit launched an investigation into posters with hateful content that had appeared in public spaces.

Police said on Nov. 7, posters with anti-Semitic and hateful content were discovered near a skate park on Centrepointe Drive.

At the time, police were investigating eight similar incidents throughout the west end and in Barrhaven.

On Wednesday, police announced an arrest following a two-month investigation.

Paul Koppe, 29, of Ottawa faces 26 counts of Hate-motivated mischief.

"We recognize the impact of hate-motivated incidents on the community and we urge everyone to report incidents when they happen," said police in a statement.