Ottawa man dies following collision with a horse on Hwy. 417

A 73-year-old Ottawa man has died from his injuries after his vehicle struck horses that had wandered onto Highway 417 in Ottawa's east end.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two collisions in the area of Highway 417 westbound between Anderson Road and West Hunt Club Road last weekend.

Police say it is believed a tractor-trailer left the roadway early last Saturday, causing damage to a fence. The vehicle left the scene, according to police.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the area after receiving reports of "multiple vehicles" striking horses on the highway.

On Wednesday, police say a 73-year-old man died as a result of a collision with a horse.

In a news release late Monday afternoon, police said, "Multiple vehicles struck horses on the highway" and that one driver was critically injured. Two of the horses were killed.

Ottawa Community Farm says a driver hit a fence on their property over the weekend, but they didn't know the fence was damaged and that's how the horses were able to get onto the highway.

Police say technical collision investigators and forensic identification services continue to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the area at the time of the Saturday morning collision is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond