Richard Sobkowicz of Nepean is celebrating after claiming his $15.7 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

The 68-year-old purchased his ticket for the July 3rd draw at the Petro Canada on Fallowfield Road in Nepean.

According to an OLG press release, the married retiree plans to take care of his family and invest some of his winnings.

There still remains one unclaimed $15.7 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot in the Ottawa area from a May 15th draw.