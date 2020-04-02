OTTAWA -- A 37-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with voyeurism following an early morning incident in Sandy Hill.

Ottawa Police say around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a complaint about a man who had climbed onto a balcony on Daly Avenue and was looking into an apartment window.

Officers located a man matching the description of the suspect and made an arrest.

Police say further investigation determined the same man had been seen at the same building Wednesday night, and had engaged the victim in unwanted conversation.

Stephen Berard is charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and failing to comply with a probation order.

Last month, Ottawa Police charged a Gatineau man in connection to seven similar incidents involving someone looking into windows in the Sandy Hill area.

In a statement, Ottawa Police said “they would like to thank Sandy Hill residents for reporting this suspicious behaviour.”