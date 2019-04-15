

A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after an alleged sexual assault at a home in Ottawa’s east-end.

Ottawa Police were called to the 400 block of Montreal Road, west of St. Laurent Boulevard, on Saturday.

Police say the woman reported being woken up and sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into her home.

Jean-Michel Beauvais is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and assaulting police.