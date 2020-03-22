OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man has been charged with second degree murder in connection to a murder in Lowertown.

Ottawa Police say 58-year-old Gholam Alisalehie died after he was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street, near the Shepherds of Good Hope, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said on Saturday afternoon that two men were in custody in connection to the homicide.

On Sunday, police charged 23-year-old Tyler Richard with second degree murder.

Richard appeared in court on Sunday, and was remanded in custody.

Police say the other male arrested was released without charges.