Ottawa man charged with murder after elderly man found dead on Good Friday
Ottawa police say a 69-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an elderly man was found dead on Good Friday.
Philippe Hebert is charged in the death of 87-year-old Richard Rushford.
Ottawa police officers responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road, near Haig Drive, at about 3 p.m. on Friday.
Police said Rushford was found deceased at the home and that one person was in custody. How Rushford died has not been released.
Hebert appeared in court Saturday morning and remains in custody.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit.
