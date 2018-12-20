

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man is facing several charges tonight for an alleged case of extortion.

Ottawa Police allege 28-year-old Ryan McCann held a woman against her will in Kanata and extorted her for sexually explicit photos and videos.

Police say the 20-year-old woman, who is American, was rescued after a tip from Homeland Security.

The victim was assessed and returned to her family in the United States.

McCann is charged with two counts of extortion, two counts of non-consensual distribution of intimate images, and forcible confinement.

McCann has been remanded in custody as police continue the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call West Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.