

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police, working with the Canadian Border Services Agency, have arrested an Ottawa man for several child pornography charges, after the man returned from a voluntary mission at an orphanage in Nepal.

Police say the man was stopped by the CBSA last month after returning from the volunteer mission, when police officers found evidence of suspected child pornography and conversations requesting sexual relations with children under the age of 16.

A subsequent investigation by the Ottawa Police Internet Child Expolitation (ICE) Unit confirmed the images as child pornography, identifying five young Nepalese male victims under the age of 16.

Working with Ottawa Homeland Security Investigations and the CBSA, police arrested 62-year-old Paul McCarthy of Ottawa on Friday, and escorted him off a plane at Pearson International Airport in Toronto destined for Panama City.

Ottawa Police also simultanously executed a search warrant at his residence in Ottawa, where they found other electronic devices containing images of child pornography.

McCarthy was transported back to Ottawa Friday afternoon, where he faces several charges for possessing and importing child pornography and luring a child under 18.

He is expected in court Saturday, January 5.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ICE investigators are concerned there could be more vctims. Police say they expect to lay additional charges.