A 57-year-old man is facing a charge of attempted murder following an assault in an apartment in Ottawa's east end.

A resident heard banging and screaming from a nearby apartment at approximately 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Ottawa police did not disclose the street of the apartment.

Police says responding officers found a victim that was badly beaten, but conscious.

The victim was transported to hospital.

Police say Mark Dobie is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, breaking and entering and breaching probation.