Advertisement
Ottawa man charged with attempted murder following east end assault, police say
Published Friday, February 11, 2022 5:17PM EST
An Ottawa Police truck is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
A 57-year-old man is facing a charge of attempted murder following an assault in an apartment in Ottawa's east end.
A resident heard banging and screaming from a nearby apartment at approximately 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Ottawa police did not disclose the street of the apartment.
Police says responding officers found a victim that was badly beaten, but conscious.
The victim was transported to hospital.
Police say Mark Dobie is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, breaking and entering and breaching probation.