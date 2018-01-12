

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





An Ottawa man and a man from North York are facing charges in connection with break-ins across eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they got a tip from a member of the public about some suspicious men in North Grenville on January 4. The men were arrested in connection with a break-in on Buker Road in North Grenville.

The investigation then led to a home on Morisset Avenue in Ottawa, where police found stolen property linked to break-ins in Kemptville, Lanark and Ottawa.

20-year-old Kaizen Ritch, of Ottawa, is facing numerous charges including several counts of breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime, several counts of unauthorized firearm possession, and possession of marijuana.

He remains in custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday in Perth.

20-year-old Hencock Kidane of North York is charged with breaking and entering and possessing breaking tools.

He’s been released on a promise to appear, with a Kemptville court date set for February 7.