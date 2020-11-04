OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged an Ottawa man after seizing thousands of dollars of cannabis products they claim were being illegally distributed.

In a press release, OPP said that at 11:31 a.m. Oct. 30, Upper Ottawa Valley OPP stopped a vehicle associated with a cannabis delivery company operating in Renfrew County named "Royal Kush Company."

Police say the company is an illegal online distributor. OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CTV News that the company is not licensed to be providing services.

During the traffic stop, more than $24,000 worth of cannabis products were seized, OPP said. The products were reportedly professionally packaged and branded.

Hasan Tilfah, 20, of Ottawa, was arrested and is charged under the Cannabis Act with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and distributing illicit cannabis.

Tilfah is due in court in Pembroke on Dec. 22.

Police say additional charges are pending and their investigation continues.