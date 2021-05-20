OTTAWA -- A 55-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to several break-and-enters at an east-end business over a 10-month period.

Ottawa police say between May 2020 and March 2021, a suspect broke into a commercial business on Lancaster Road while closed, targeting accessible cash and small electronics.

Officers collected evidence on scene that assisted investigators in identifying a suspect.

Louis Barcelos is charged with three counts of break and enter and committing an indictable offence.