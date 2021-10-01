OTTAWA -- A 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing hate-motivated assault charges in connection to an incident in Ottawa's east end.

Ottawa police at just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a man approached a business in the 1900 block of Ogilvie Road, near Blair Road, and started "verbally confronting and targeting racialized individuals."

"The man, unprovoked, started yelling profanities and xenophobic slurs at them before assaulting one of the patrons," said police.

Officers responding to the call located the suspect and arrested him after a brief struggle.

Matthew M. Robinson is charged with hate motivated assault and obstruct/resist a peace officer.

"The Ottawa Police has zero tolerance for hate-motivated incidents and will fully investigate any report that is filed," police said.