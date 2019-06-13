

Callum Fraser, Newstalk 580 CFRA





An Ottawa man has been charged after he allegedly demanded a driver get out of their car, and drove away in the stolen vehicle.

Police allege 23-year-old Mahamoud Abdillahi told the victim he had a gun before he stole the vehicle.

This happened just after 5:30 a.m. around the 3300 block of Fallowfield Road. The victim was unharmed and the suspect was arrested without incident after police stopped the car "many kilometres" down Fallowfield.

Abdillahi is charged with one count each of robbery with violence, dangerous driving and breach of recognizance.

He will appear in court today.