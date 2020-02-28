OTTAWA -- It’s a birthday four years in the making.

"I’m about to turn 24, but I’m actually turning six in leap years," Ryan Baan said.

Leap Year babies, called "leaplings", only get a real birthday once every four years.

It takes the Earth approximately 365.2425 days to orbit the sun and, as a result, leap days exist to keep the Gregorian calendar in sync with the seasons.

In past years, Baan celebrated his birthday the day before to keep it within the same month.

"Always February 28th. It’s what I’ve always done since I was a kid," Baan said.

This year, leaplings get to celebrate on a Saturday—the first time that's happened since 1992.

It isn’t always rosy though. Baan said sometimes filling out his birthday online can get awkward.

"I get a little bit self-conscious when I get filling it out, yeah," he said. "My birthday only comes once every four years. It’s not a real day every year. I think I’ve had to fill out February 28th before because it’s not there but I have to put something."

He admits turning the legal drinking age—in actual years—was memorable.

"I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, if I was going to get into the bar or not," he said. "I was excited because technically I got in a day early."

If he had to go by his real birth date, Baan wouldn't be 19 in leap years until 2072.