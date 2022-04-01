Ottawa man assaulted after trying to sell laptop online
Ottawa police have charged an 18-year-old man they say offered to buy a man’s laptop online, then came to his house and assaulted him at gunpoint.
The robbery happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on Sumac Street in Gloucester. Police say the victim posted the laptop online for sale and Wilken Jr. St-Hilaire, 18, came to his home to buy it.
During the purchase, St-Hilaire pulled a gun and kicked the victim several times, according to police. When the victim defended himself, he fled without the laptop. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Someone else in the home called 911. Police arrived and arrested St-Hilaire at the scene. Officers also seized a replica handgun.
Police say St-Hilaire is also facing similar charges for a March 23 incident on Damask Avenue in Orleans. In that case, he allegedly robbed someone of their cellphone at gunpoint.
St-Hilaire is charged with assault with intent to steal, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and wearing a face mask or disguise.
He was due to appear in court on Friday.
Police are reminding people buying or selling things online to meet during daylight hours in high-traffic, well-lit places. Don’t invite people to your home to complete a sale.
