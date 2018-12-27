

An Ottawa man has been arrested after a string of robberies at commercial stores.

The Ottawa Police Robbery Unit had been investigating a string of commercial robberies since mid-December where the same male suspect would enter the store, produce a knife, and demand money.

No injuries have been reported.

On Christmas day. the suspect performed a similar action at a store at around 10:20 am where he pulled out a knife and demanded money.

He received an undisclosed amount of cash.

A member of the public witnessed the events transpire and chased after the suspect after he fled the store.

The citizen engaged the suspect in a confrontation that ended in a citizen's arrest without incident.

Officers soon arrived after a store clerk called to report the citizen's arrest.

34-year-old Kamalpreet Brar of Ottawa is charged with the following:

Armed robbery x5

Possession of a weapon x5

Wear a disguise x5

Brar was also charged in relation to four other store robberies:

Tuesday, December 18 at 1:24pm, at the 500 block of Hazeldean Road.

Friday, December 21 at 6:20am, at the 700 block of Baseline Road.

Sunday, December 23 at 2:00pm, at the 300 block of Viewmount Drive.

Sunday, December 23 at 7:00pm, at the 800 block of Meadowlands Drive.