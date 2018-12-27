Ottawa man arrested in string of knifepoint robberies
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 2:32PM EST
An Ottawa man has been arrested after a string of robberies at commercial stores.
The Ottawa Police Robbery Unit had been investigating a string of commercial robberies since mid-December where the same male suspect would enter the store, produce a knife, and demand money.
No injuries have been reported.
On Christmas day. the suspect performed a similar action at a store at around 10:20 am where he pulled out a knife and demanded money.
He received an undisclosed amount of cash.
A member of the public witnessed the events transpire and chased after the suspect after he fled the store.
The citizen engaged the suspect in a confrontation that ended in a citizen's arrest without incident.
Officers soon arrived after a store clerk called to report the citizen's arrest.
34-year-old Kamalpreet Brar of Ottawa is charged with the following:
Armed robbery x5
Possession of a weapon x5
Wear a disguise x5
Brar was also charged in relation to four other store robberies:
Tuesday, December 18 at 1:24pm, at the 500 block of Hazeldean Road.
Friday, December 21 at 6:20am, at the 700 block of Baseline Road.
Sunday, December 23 at 2:00pm, at the 300 block of Viewmount Drive.
Sunday, December 23 at 7:00pm, at the 800 block of Meadowlands Drive.