Ottawa man arrested in Montreal pimping investigation

Erhan Binzet, 38, of Ottawa, was arrested in connection with alleged pimping offences in Montreal in August 2020. (Sûreté du Québec/handout) Erhan Binzet, 38, of Ottawa, was arrested in connection with alleged pimping offences in Montreal in August 2020. (Sûreté du Québec/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina