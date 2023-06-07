Ottawa man arrested in Montreal pimping investigation

Quebec provincial police say an Ottawa man has been arrested in connection with a pimping investigation in Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release Wednesday that Erhan Binzet, 38, was arrested in Ottawa May 31.

Binzet is facing charges of obtaining sexual services for consideration, sexual assault causing bodily harm, and robbery.

He appeared in court in Montreal June 1 and has been released with conditions.

Police say the charges related to offences that occurred in Montreal in August 2020, but investigators believe there may be additional victims in Montreal, Gatineau, and Ottawa.

Anyone who has information about Erhan Binzet or his actions is invited the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.