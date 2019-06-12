

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 39-year-old man after several teenage girls reported being harassed or sexually assaulted by a stranger.



Police say the girls came forward independently in late May. One, who was under 16, reported a man wrapping his arms around her and trying to kiss her on Ogilvie Rd. Another said a man matching the same description told her he was a taxi driver and offered her a ride in the Rockcliffe Park area, while a third girl said she was approached by a man who claimed to be a modelling scout.



The same suspect also allegedly exposed himself at an Orléans park June 7.



Salim Bardakji is charged with sexual assault, performing an indecent act, two counts of criminal harassment and four counts of mischief.



Police believe that there may be other victims and are asking them to contact police. The suspect in this case is described as a Middle-Eastern man with dark hair and a full beard. He speaks with an accent and was driving a white Toyota SUV.



Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.



Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or at crimestoppers.ca.