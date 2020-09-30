OTTAWA -- A 67-year-old Ottawa man is facing child luring charges after Ottawa Police received a tip from Gatineau Police.

Earlier this year, police say the Internet Child Exploitation Unit was advised by the Gatineau Police Service that an Ottawa Resident was believed to be engaging in explicit sexual communications and luring a 15-year-old youth.

Police launched an investigation.

Police say on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Lowertown and seized digital devices belonging to a male suspect.

Garry Dorie is charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.