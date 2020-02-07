OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 23-year-old man is facing a variety of human trafficking-related charges after he was arrested in Windsor this week.

An investigation began last fall when police said they first identified an alleged survivor of human trafficking.

A suspect was arrested in Windsor on Wednesday without incident, Ottawa Police said. The suspect has since been brought back to Ottawa and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Rahiem Geddes is facing more than half a dozen charges, including procuring a person under the age of 18 and benefitting from the sexual services of a person under the age of 18.

None of the allegations have been tested or proven in court.

Ottawa Police believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.