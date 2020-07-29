OTTAWA -- A 21-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after Ottawa Police say a man armed with a knife threatened people inside a Kanata home and sprayed officers with what he claimed was acid.

Ottawa Police say at approximately 6:50 p.m. on July 27, officers were called to a residence on Flowertree Crescent, where a man armed with a knife was threatening to harm himself and others.

"The man also threatened to burn down the house he was in and responding officers helped evacuate adjacent homes to ensure the safety of all residents," police said in a statement.

"A negotiator as well as tactical officers attended the area. At one point the man exited the residence and approached officers, threatening them with a knife and an ARWEN round was deployed."

Police say at approximately 3:30 a.m., the man sprayed officers with what he claimed to be a form of acid when they approached the house.

"As officers entered the residence they were met with booby traps designed to thwart their efforts to arrest the man. Officers located and apprehended the man without incident."

Ryan Smrke of Ottawa is charged with eight counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, eight counts of administering noxious thing with intent, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, mischief, uttering threats and common nuisance.