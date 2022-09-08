Ottawa man, 68, charged in two sex crime investigations

An Ottawa man is facing sex crime charges after a pair of investigations into allegations of sexual assault.

Police say the first incident happened in November 2021 and involved a student at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board high school where the accused taught.

“It was immediately reported to police and an investigation was started,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The second complaint involved incidents between January and September of 2018, police said. They involved a child in before and after-school private child care in the accused’s home in Findlay Creek.

Police say they received a complaint in July and launched an investigation.

Anis-Ur Rehman, 68, is charged with sexual interference, sexual touching and forcible confinement.

Investigators say they are concerned there could be other victims.