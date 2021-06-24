OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have laid new charges against a 60-year-old man who is now accused of sexually assaulting five women.

Jody Royer was charged last month with two counts of sexual assault, for alleged incidents that happened in 2014 and 2019.

Police say three more women have come forward since the initial charges were announced. On Thursday, police said they have laid three more sexual assault charges against Royer.

The new charges involve alleged incidents that happened between January 2013 and January 2018.

Royer is in custody and is due in court on Friday. Police say they believe there could still be other victims.

Investigators have found that Royer also used several online aliases, including ‘Jay D,’ ‘Craig B’ and ‘Craig Booth.’