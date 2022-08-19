Ottawa man, 40, charged with trafficking underage girl

A 40-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the alleged human trafficking of an underage victim more than 10 years ago.

Ottawa Police say a woman came forward with a complaint in May.

On Friday, police announced Sadiq Jheran, 40, of Ottawa is facing several charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a young person, trafficking a person under age 18 by providing sexual services and forcible confinement.

Investigators say they believe there could be other victims.

"We want to inform the community so other victims can come forward," Det. Amanda Larche said in a statement. "It’s never too late to report it."

Police say Jheran is known as Snoop or Snoopy.

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit at 613-236-122, ext. 5005.