Ottawa man, 34, charged with series of hate related offences: OPS

An Ottawa man, 34, has been charged with a series of hate offences, Ottawa Police Service said in a news release Friday.

Officers say the suspect allegedly spray painted a series of antisemitic symbols and other hateful messages in several locations, including the downtown and Golden Triangle areas in the evening hours of Dec. 22, 2023.

The suspect, who has not been named, has been charged with 18 counts of mischief to property.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences such incidents to report them to police. Reporting hate-motivated incidents is an important step in stopping cycles of hatred.