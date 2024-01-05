OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa man, 34, charged with series of hate related offences: OPS

    Police are looking for a suspect responsible for hate-motivated graffiti in Centretown. (Ottawa Police/Handout) Police are looking for a suspect responsible for hate-motivated graffiti in Centretown. (Ottawa Police/Handout)

    An Ottawa man, 34, has been charged with a series of hate offences, Ottawa Police Service said in a news release Friday.

    Officers say the suspect allegedly spray painted a series of antisemitic symbols and other hateful messages in several locations, including the downtown and Golden Triangle areas in the evening hours of Dec. 22, 2023.

    The suspect, who has not been named, has been charged with 18 counts of mischief to property.

    He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

    Police encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences such incidents to report them to police. Reporting hate-motivated incidents is an important step in stopping cycles of hatred.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News