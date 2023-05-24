Ottawa man, 33, charged with causing disturbance downtown

A 33-year-old man has been charged after police say he caused a disturbance and committed an indecent act in downtown Ottawa.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police got complaints about a man causing a disturbance at Wellington and Lyon streets, they said in a news release.

Officers found a man yelling and making threats to passersby, police said. He also exposed his genitals and made sexual gestures.

The Ottawa man was arrested and charged with committing an indecent act in a public place, uttering threats and causing a disturbance.

He was due to appear in court on Wednesday.