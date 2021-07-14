OTTAWA -- Police have charged an Ottawa man in relation to an armed robbery in Carleton Place on Wednesday in which officers deployed a spike belt to stop the fleeing suspect.

In a press release, the OPP said officers were called to business in the area of Highway 7 and McNeely Road at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a robbery.

Police said the suspect sped away and was found later along Highway 7, where the spike belt was deployed the deflate the vehicle's tires. The driver was then arrested.

No one was injured.

Police said Thursday that Dylan Meulmeester, 28, has been charged with several offences including armed robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer, using an imitation firearm to commit a crime and impaired driving.

Meulmeester remains in custody.

OPP say they are still investigating “other related incidents” that happened on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanark County OPP.