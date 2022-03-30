Ottawa man, 27, charged with child luring

An Ottawa man has been charged with child luring after allegedly contacting young girls online for sexual purposes.

Police said they were notified in January of several incidents in which a man contacted girls under 14 for sexual purposes via social media platforms, including gaming channel chat rooms.

Jacob Powrie, 27, has been charged with three counts of child luring.

Investigators say he may have been using the alias ‘jacobpo’ when communicating online, and they believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit.