Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident

Nick Chenier (right), pictured with his mother Jen, died during a workplace accident in Manotick on Friday, May 5, 2023. (GoFundMe) Nick Chenier (right), pictured with his mother Jen, died during a workplace accident in Manotick on Friday, May 5, 2023. (GoFundMe)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina