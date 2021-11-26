OTTAWA -- The O-Train is out of service in Ottawa's east end following a disturbance on the track.

R1 Replacement bus service was deployed between St. Laurent and Blair stations Friday afternoon and the train was out of service.

"R1 bus service is being implemented from St-Laurent to Blair due to a disturbance on the tracks. Regular service running from Tunney’s Pasture to St-Laurent," said OC Transpo in a statement.

"Please allow extra travel time. We apologize for the inconvenience."

No other details were released.

O-Train service continues to run between Tunney's Pasture and St. Laurent stations.

