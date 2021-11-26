Advertisement
Ottawa LRT shutdown for 'unauthorized person on the track', OC Transpo says
Partial service has resumed on Ottawa's light rail system after nearly two months. (CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa's LRT system was out of service in the east end for 45 minutes Friday afternoon after someone was spotted on the tracks.
OC Transpo said on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. that the O-Train was out of service between St. Laurent and Blair stations due to a disturbance on the tracks."
R1 replacement bus service was deployed between St. Laurent and Blair stations Friday afternoon while the train was out of service.
At 3:53 p.m., OC Transpo reported regular service had resumed in the east end.
"Special Constables have helped unauthorized person off the tracks safely," said OC Transpo on Twitter.
"Regular service between St-Laurent and Blair stations has resumed and all platforms are now open."
No other details were released.