OTTAWA -- Ottawa's LRT system was out of service in the east end for 45 minutes Friday afternoon after someone was spotted on the tracks.

OC Transpo said on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. that the O-Train was out of service between St. Laurent and Blair stations due to a disturbance on the tracks."

R1 replacement bus service was deployed between St. Laurent and Blair stations Friday afternoon while the train was out of service.

At 3:53 p.m., OC Transpo reported regular service had resumed in the east end.

"Special Constables have helped unauthorized person off the tracks safely," said OC Transpo on Twitter.

"Regular service between St-Laurent and Blair stations has resumed and all platforms are now open."

No other details were released.