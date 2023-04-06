Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
Service partially resumed on Ottawa's light-rail transit system Thursday morning, one day after a power issue during a freezing rainstorm halted service.
OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, with service running only on the eastbound platforms at Parliament and Rideau stations. LRT service launched Thursday morning between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations, with service extended to uOttawa stations as of 7 a.m.
R1 bus service continues to run between Rideau and Blair stations, with shuttle buses also running between Cyrville and St. Laurent.
The head of OC Transpo says service should resume on the full LRT line later today.
In a memo to council early Thursday morning, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said Rideau Transit Maintenance staff completed several steps to restore service between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau, including:
- Manual removal of built-up ice on the overhead wires
- Re-energizing of the system
- Inspection of stopped trains and removal from the line
Amilcar says RTM is now repeating those steps in the east end.
"They will then remove stopped trains between Lees and Hurdman stations and complete inspections of the overhead wires. Staff anticipate service across the entire line will resume later today," Amilcar said.
Five LRT vehicles were immobilized Wednesday morning due to power issues, trapping passengers for lengthy periods of time until they could safely disembark the trains, with the help of firefighters and Rideau Transit Maintenance staff.
Rideau Transit Maintenance says the five vehicles stopped when the onboard systems detected power fluctuations from the overhead catenary system.
"When the overhead wire that supplies the power has ice on it, the pantograph on the vehicle is not making good contact, and we see big fluctuations in voltage. When the vehicle sees that, it shuts down to protect itself," Rideau Transit Maintenance CEO Mario Guerra said Wednesday.
Guerra said the return to service plan would focus on restoring LRT service between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations first, before staff work on restoring the remainder of the service in the east end.
As of Wednesday evening, one train was immobilized east of Tunney's Pasture Station, one train stopped just east of Rideau Station, two trains stopped between Lees and Hurdman stations (one on the eastbound track, one on the westbound track), and the fifth train was stopped east of Tremblay Station.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 6-10
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Food prices are expected to keep going up by five to seven per cent in 2023: report
Canadians won’t be getting a break from soaring food prices any time soon, according to a new report which forecasts it will be more than $1,000 more expensive to feed the average family of four in 2023.
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
Afghan-Ukrainian family reflects on their adventurous journey to Canada
A family who fled wars in Afghanistan as well as Ukraine has found peace in Canada.
5 things to know for Thursday, April 6, 2023
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has to do more to protect Indigenous women and prosecutors say the cover-up in Donald Trump’s criminal case is worse than the crime.
Recall issued for President's Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for President's Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit because the product contains multiple ingredients not declared on the label.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Dartmouth hotel cancels events as negotiations with province continue
One of the largest hotels in Dartmouth appears to be changing its business model. The owners are in negotiations with the province to possibly expand the number of rooms reserved for unhoused people.
-
Concert confusion: YQM Country Fest fans not happy with ticket issue
An extra day of country music at a summer festival in Dieppe, N.B., has caused confusion for ticket holders.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays to officially unveil Rogers Centre renovations
Baseball fans will get their first look at the renovated Rogers Centre today.
-
Ontario mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Ontario to introduce new housing legislation today
Ontario will introduce new housing legislation on Thursday afternoon that officials say will outline the “latest steps” the government is taking to reach its goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 9 A.M.
LIVE @ 9 A.M. | Quebec officials to give update after ice storm leaves over a million without power
Over a million Hydro-Quebec customers are still in the dark after an ice storm tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
-
Here's the Montreal-area schools closed today due to ice storm
Many school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal are closed Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.
-
Six arrested in Quebec as police dismantle international identity theft network
Six people from Quebec have been arrested as part of the dismantling of a vast international network of identity thieves that spanned 17 countries.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Ontario government announces new rule for highways that comes with $1,000 fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Two-thirds of Canadian professionals 'rage applying' for other jobs; toxic workplaces to blame, study shows
Canadian professionals are taking advantage of record-low unemployment numbers and a tight labour market. A study explains why 'it's a great opportunity for them to switch jobs,' according to some.
London
-
Minor injuries after pedestrian struck by car
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Police investigate possible shooting in downtown London, Ont.
Police responded to a restaurant in the 100-block of Carling Street, between Talbot Street and Richmond Street, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'It is what it is': Winnipeggers dig out from winter wallop dumping 15 cm of snow
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Woman to pay back $425K in stolen lottery tickets from gas station, court decides
A Manitoba justice has decided a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets over a more than four-year period while working at a gas station will have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Schools closed amid spring storm in southern Manitoba
A number of schools are closed in southern Manitoba on Thursday amid a spring storm that’s brought heavy snowfall and strong winds to the province.
Kitchener
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Police investigating daytime sexual assault on Kitchener trail
A suspect in an alleged daytime assault on a Kitchener walking trail is being sought.
-
‘I’m sure he has bragging rights now that he’s a world traveller’: Family rooster flies the coop by clinging onto bottom of relative’s SUV
Often when heading home from a relative’s house, you leave with more than what you came with. But for one couple who was visiting their daughter, north of Guelph, they didn’t realize they had a sneaky stowaway until they heard a strange sound in their garage the next day.
Calgary
-
Renters say 'predatory' increases are pricing them out of Calgary
Multiple people tell CTV News their rents have jumped as high as 40 per cent year over year. They say without significant solutions from the province, they'll be forced onto the street.
-
Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastor
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
-
Calgary Flames keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Winnipeg Jets
Andrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon council approves $500k for 2025 World Juniors bid
Saskatoon is preparing its bid to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dog
Measuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
Edmonton
-
2 people injured after SUV hits man, house in south Edmonton
A man who was unloading a motorcycle in his driveway Wednesday evening had to be rushed to hospital after he was hit by an SUV that then crashed into a house.
-
Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastor
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Westmount death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in a Westmount home last Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampment
The premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
With police support, workers remove tents and structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing pay
More contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
Regina
-
'Fighting for his rights': Sask. man suffering from schizophrenia allegedly denied SAID benefits after being injured in house fire
Jennifer Flesjer says her brother, Jeffrey, is being denied his Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits after being grievously injured in a house fire in Regina.
-
Regina Farmers' Market seeking proposals for new 2024 summer location
The Regina Farmers' Market has posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a new summer location starting in May 2024.
-
Punnichy RCMP warns of illicit drug dangers after 2 deaths in 2 days
RCMP are warning the public following multiple suspected overdoses, including two deaths, in southern Saskatchewan in a matter of days.