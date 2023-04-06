Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown

Service partially resumed on Ottawa's light-rail transit system Thursday morning, one day after a power issue during a freezing rainstorm halted service.

OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, with service running only on the eastbound platforms at Parliament and Rideau stations. LRT service launched Thursday morning between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations, with service extended to uOttawa stations as of 7 a.m.

R1 bus service continues to run between Rideau and Blair stations, with shuttle buses also running between Cyrville and St. Laurent.

The head of OC Transpo says service should resume on the full LRT line later today.

In a memo to council early Thursday morning, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said Rideau Transit Maintenance staff completed several steps to restore service between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau, including:

Manual removal of built-up ice on the overhead wires

Re-energizing of the system

Inspection of stopped trains and removal from the line

Amilcar says RTM is now repeating those steps in the east end.

"They will then remove stopped trains between Lees and Hurdman stations and complete inspections of the overhead wires. Staff anticipate service across the entire line will resume later today," Amilcar said.

Five LRT vehicles were immobilized Wednesday morning due to power issues, trapping passengers for lengthy periods of time until they could safely disembark the trains, with the help of firefighters and Rideau Transit Maintenance staff.

Rideau Transit Maintenance says the five vehicles stopped when the onboard systems detected power fluctuations from the overhead catenary system.

"When the overhead wire that supplies the power has ice on it, the pantograph on the vehicle is not making good contact, and we see big fluctuations in voltage. When the vehicle sees that, it shuts down to protect itself," Rideau Transit Maintenance CEO Mario Guerra said Wednesday.

Guerra said the return to service plan would focus on restoring LRT service between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations first, before staff work on restoring the remainder of the service in the east end.

As of Wednesday evening, one train was immobilized east of Tunney's Pasture Station, one train stopped just east of Rideau Station, two trains stopped between Lees and Hurdman stations (one on the eastbound track, one on the westbound track), and the fifth train was stopped east of Tremblay Station.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available