OTTAWA -- OC Transpo says it's running a full complement of Ottawa LRT trains Monday morning.

There are 11 trains in service on the Confederation Line, running every five minutes.

That's enough to satisfy peak demand during the pandemic, OC Transpo says.

LRT service resumed earlier this month after a 54-day shutdown after a Sept. 19 derailment.

Seven trains were running at first, with OC Transpo slowly adding trains in the past two weeks.

The peak service begins in time for free transit December, which begins on Wednesday.