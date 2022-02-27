Ottawa residents will have a chance to share their thoughts on the light rail transit system with the public inquiry looking into Stage 1 of the project.

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission will hold two public meetings on May 25 and 26 at the Shaw Centre.

"The public will have the opportunity to share their views and make statements," the inquiry said last week.

More information on how to register for the public meetings will be released the week of March 21.

The Ontario government called a public inquiry in November following two derailments in six weeks to look into the "commercial and technical circumstances that led to the breakdown and derailment of Stage 1." The second derailment shutdown the Confederation Line for 54 days.

Honourable Justice William Hourigan has been appointed to lead the inquiry. The report and any recommendations must be delivered by the end of August.

The deadline for individuals and groups to submit an application for standing to participate in the hearings is Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. You can submit your application on the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission website.