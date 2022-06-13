Ottawa LRT inquiry begins public hearings today

The first public hearings in the inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa LRT are underway.

Former rail director John Jensen was the first of 41 witnesses scheduled to testify in the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry. The public hearings will be held at the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Law from today to July 8. You can watch a live stream of the testimony here.

Riccardo Cosentino, of the Rideau Transit Group (RTG), is also testifying Monday.

Among the other witnesses set to testify in the coming days are former city of Ottawa treasurer Marian Simulik, former transit boss John Manconi, ex-RTG head Peter Lauch, representatives from Alstom, and a city panel of councillors Catherine McKenney, Allan Hubley, and Diane Deans along with transit commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live, McKenney, who sits on the transit commission, said they are concerned about the future of the system.

"My concern is always what happens moving forward. We’re spending a lot of money, this is a very expensive system, and we want to make sure that, as we enter Stage 2, Stage 3, et cetera, and moving forward, that we know what went wrong here and we don’t repeat those same mistakes," McKenney said.

The councillor for Somerset ward twice attempted to have city council call a judicial inquiry into the procurement process of Stage 1 of LRT, but council moved instead to have the city's own auditor general investigate. The AG investigation was paused after the provincial inquiry was announced, due to redundancy.

"I’ve always asked for an inquiry, mostly to understand what happened through the procurement, through the awarding of the contract that led us to a system that was almost entirely dysfunctional," McKenney said. "Certainly, the first six months we saw one breakdown after another."

The Ontario government called a public inquiry into Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT in November 2021 after two derailments in the summer. The derailment on Sept. 19—the second in six weeks—kept the LRT system shut down for nearly two months.

The inquiry, led by Justice William Hourigan, has a mandate to investigate the commercial and technical circumstances that led to Stage 1 breakdowns and derailments. It will look at the decisions and actions that were taken in determining the procurement approach the city selected for Stage 1, the selection of Rideau Transit Group to build the system and the awarding of the contract.

McKenney, who is running for mayor of Ottawa, told CTV Morning Live that the procurement process the city uses needs to be reconsidered.

"The entire procurement process is something that needs to be looked at.," they said. "This type of procurement puts the heaviest emphasis on the lowest bid, rather than technical merit and we have to do things differently. We have to look at how we procure everything in this city to ensure that we are getting the best available technology, the best product, whatever it is."

City, Alstom, RTG take shots at each other ahead of hearings

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission collected more than one million documents—identifying more than 10,000 as relevant—and conducted more than 90 witness interviews ahead of the public hearings.

Last week, Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry released opening statements and interview transcripts. Alstom, the maker of the Citadis Spirit trains that run on the Confederation Line, said in its opening statements that the city of Ottawa and RTG—the consortium that built the line—knew there were issues prior to the September 2019 launch.

However, Mayor Jim Watson told the public inquiry that city staff were "satisfied" the LRT system was substantially complete and ready for launch. The Rideau Transit Group, meanwhile, criticized the city of Ottawa for launching the system at full capacity, and said it was "let down" by Alstom.

Jensen testified that there was political pressure to launch the system as soon as possible. The LRT was projected to launch in 2018, with the slogan "On Track 2018" blanketed across the transit system, but the launch had to be delayed multiple times before it eventually opened for service in September 2019.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos testified in interviews prior to the public hearings that the repeatedly missed launch dates became an embarrassment.

"People stopped believing us, in my sense, in terms of when this thing would get launched," he said.

Witness Schedule (subject to change)

DAY 1 – June 13

John Jensen (City of Ottawa) – Morning

Riccardo Cosentino (Rideau Transit Group) – Afternoon

DAY 2 – June 14

Rob Pattison (Infrastructure Ontario) – Morning

Marian Simulik (City of Ottawa) – Afternoon

DAY 3 – June 15

John Traianopoulos (Infrastructure Ontario) – Morning

Nancy Schepers (City of Ottawa) – Afternoon

DAY 4 – June 16

Yves Declercq (Alstom Transport Canada Inc.) – Morning

Manuel Rivaya (OLRT Constructors) – Afternoon

DAY 5 – June 17

Antonio Estrada (Rideau Transit Group) – Morning

Rupert Holloway (OLRT Constructors) – Afternoon

DAY 6 – June 20

Remo Bucci (Deloitte) – Morning

Michael Burns (Thales Canada Inc.) – Afternoon

DAY 7 – June 21

Lowell Goudge (Alstom Transport Canada Inc.) – Morning

Jacques Bergeron (OLRT Constructors) – Afternoon

DAY 8 – June 22

Bertrand Bouteloup (Alstom Transport Canada Inc.) – Morning

Parsons/Delcan Panel – Thomas Fodor, Mike Palmer, Jonathan Hulse – Afternoon

DAY 9 – June 23

Richard Holder (City of Ottawa) – Morning

Monica Sechiari (Altus Group/IC) – Afternoon

DAY 10 – June 24

Matthew Slade (OLRT Constructors/Rideau Transit Maintenance) – Morning

Yang Liu (Alstom Transport Canada Inc.) – Afternoon

DAY 11 – June 27

Michael Morgan (City of Ottawa) – Morning

Brian Guest (Boxfish) – Afternoon

DAY 12 – June 28

Thomas Prendergast (STV Inc.) – Morning

John Manconi (City of Ottawa) – Afternoon

DAY 13 – June 29

Peter Lauch (Rideau Transit Group) – Morning

City of Ottawa Panel – Catherine McKenney, Allan Hubley, Sarah Wright-Gilbert, Diane Deans – Afternoon

DAY 14 – June 30

Derek Wynne (SEMP) and Sergio Mammoliti (TUV Rheinland/ISA) – Morning

Jim Watson (City of Ottawa) – Afternoon

DAY 15 – July 4

Steve Kanellakos (City of Ottawa) – Morning

DAY 16 – July 5

Larry Gaul (STV Inc.) – Morning

Troy Charter (City of Ottawa) – Afternoon

DAY 17 – July 6

Richard France (Alstom Transport Canada Inc.) – Morning

Brandon Richards (City of Ottawa) – Afternoon

DAY 18 – July 7

Mario Guerra (Rideau Transit Management) – Morning

Nicolas Truchon (Rideau Transit Group) – Afternoon

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.