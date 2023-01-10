Ottawa LRT expected to resume full service Tuesday

Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen on Tuesday, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.

"Based on current progress, we anticipate full O-Train Line 1 service will resume later today," a memo from transit services general manager Renee Amilcar said Tuesday morning.

OC Transpo running more replacement buses on sixth day of partial LRT shutdown

OC Transpo is running more replacement buses on Tuesday as the partial shutdown of the city's LRT network reaches a sixth day.

The additional R1 buses come after many commuters experienced frustration on Monday, with crowded buses and long waits to get to and from work.

"We've listened to your feedback & adjusted R1 service to better serve customers," OC Transpo tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Service along the LRT on Tuesday is running just as it did on Monday. O-Train service is running between Tunney’s Pasture to uOttawa in the west and Tremblay and Blair in the east.

R1 bus service is operating between Blair and Rideau stations, skipping Cyrville Station, OC Transpo says.

One apparent effect of the additional R1 buses is a further strain on routes elsewhere in the system. As of just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, about 40 trip cancellations had been reported on OC Transpo's live Twitter feed.

- Trains are available from Tunney’s Pasture to uOttawa in the west and between Tremblay and Blair in the east.

➡️ R1 bus service will operate between Rideau and Blair stations.

LRT service has been disrupted between uOttawa and Tremblay stations in the middle of the Confederation Line since Wednesday night, when two trains were stopped during freezing rain.

Two other trains later became stuck as crews attempted to remove ice from the wires and remove one of the previously stuck trains. Those attempts caused further damage to the overhead power system on the track.

Two of the four stuck trains were removed Sunday night. The remaining two are likely to be removed Tuesday, transit general manager Renee Amilcar said in a memo.

RTM is inspecting the track in the affected area and repairing damage to the overhead catenary system that powers the train. Once the repairs and inspections are complete, a systemwide check will be conducted before determining whether full service can be restored. The plan will also be independently reviewed by outside experts hired by the city.

Affected area has seen problems before

The area of track where the problems occurred last Wednesday has seen other issues over the past year that have disrupted train service, once for several days.

In February 2022, a wire on an LRT car broke and stopped service between uOttawa and Tremblay stations for about nine hours.

A lightning strike near Lees station damaged the line in July 2022, requiring approximately 900 metres of wire be replaced. Service was offline between uOttawa and Tremblay stations for four and a half days.

In December, there was a mechanical failure on the overhead catenary system near Lees Station, disrupting service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations for the better part of a day.