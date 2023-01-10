Ottawa LRT expected to resume full service Tuesday
Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen on Tuesday, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.
"Based on current progress, we anticipate full O-Train Line 1 service will resume later today," a memo from transit services general manager Renee Amilcar said Tuesday morning.
This is a breaking news story. More to come. The original story is below.
OC Transpo running more replacement buses on sixth day of partial LRT shutdown
OC Transpo is running more replacement buses on Tuesday as the partial shutdown of the city's LRT network reaches a sixth day.
The additional R1 buses come after many commuters experienced frustration on Monday, with crowded buses and long waits to get to and from work.
"We've listened to your feedback & adjusted R1 service to better serve customers," OC Transpo tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Service along the LRT on Tuesday is running just as it did on Monday. O-Train service is running between Tunney’s Pasture to uOttawa in the west and Tremblay and Blair in the east.
R1 bus service is operating between Blair and Rideau stations, skipping Cyrville Station, OC Transpo says.
One apparent effect of the additional R1 buses is a further strain on routes elsewhere in the system. As of just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, about 40 trip cancellations had been reported on OC Transpo's live Twitter feed.
LRT service has been disrupted between uOttawa and Tremblay stations in the middle of the Confederation Line since Wednesday night, when two trains were stopped during freezing rain.
Two other trains later became stuck as crews attempted to remove ice from the wires and remove one of the previously stuck trains. Those attempts caused further damage to the overhead power system on the track.
Two of the four stuck trains were removed Sunday night. The remaining two are likely to be removed Tuesday, transit general manager Renee Amilcar said in a memo.
RTM is inspecting the track in the affected area and repairing damage to the overhead catenary system that powers the train. Once the repairs and inspections are complete, a systemwide check will be conducted before determining whether full service can be restored. The plan will also be independently reviewed by outside experts hired by the city.
Affected area has seen problems before
The area of track where the problems occurred last Wednesday has seen other issues over the past year that have disrupted train service, once for several days.
In February 2022, a wire on an LRT car broke and stopped service between uOttawa and Tremblay stations for about nine hours.
A lightning strike near Lees station damaged the line in July 2022, requiring approximately 900 metres of wire be replaced. Service was offline between uOttawa and Tremblay stations for four and a half days.
In December, there was a mechanical failure on the overhead catenary system near Lees Station, disrupting service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations for the better part of a day.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at issues that arose on Ottawa's LRT in 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes 'may not get investigated' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Roots of the Brazilian capital's chaotic uprising, explained
Thousands of Brazilians who support former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress on Jan. 8 in an episode that closely resembled the U.S. Capitol insurrection in 2021.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man killed in Spryfield was shot while committing home invasion: Halifax police
A man who was killed in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week was shot while he was committing a home invasion, according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'It just broke my heart': 75-year-old man with dementia waits 8 hours in ambulance
The Vautour family, from Richibucto, N.B., is speaking out about the current health-care system after their father and husband waited eight hours to be unloaded at Stella Maris De Kent Hospital on Sunday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto unveils 2023 budget, property tax to increase by 5.5 per cent
The City of Toronto’s 2023 spending plan has been unveiled by Mayor John Tory and will see property taxes increased by 5.5 per cent, bringing the total to seven per cent for residential owners if approved by council.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
Dress code ordered after Oakville teacher wears prosthetic breasts
Halton’s school board has asked its director of education to develop a “professionalism policy,” which includes a dress code, after images of a teacher wearing large prosthetic breasts in a classroom circulated online in September.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal terminates deal with coach, a day after hiring him
The MLS side CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad.
-
Montreal trans activists protesting speaker at McGill University
Activists and supporters of trans rights are planning a protest on Tuesday criticizing McGill University for hosting lawyer Robert Wintemute, a lawyer for a UK gay, lesbian and bisexual advocacy group many have criticized for being anti-trans.
-
3 men charged, others arrested after weapons and drugs seizures in Laval
Laval police (SPL) said officers conducted three interventions between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 that resulted in charges for Marc Bou Nicolas, 24, Shevonthae Samuel Stewart-Wilson, 18, and Ryan Reon Ollivierre, 21, as well as arrests of other suspects on drugs and weapons charges.
Northern Ontario
-
New Liskeard high school remains closed following threat
After students were set to return to class following winter break, Timiskaming District Secondary School remains closed a second day following a threat received over the weekend towards the safety of staff and students.
-
Highway 11 closed between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson
A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is closed Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with drug trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
London
-
Infill building boom raises traffic concerns in west London
A trio of residential intensification projects on a section of Commissioners Road west of Wonderland Road will exacerbate existing traffic woes according to some neighbours.
-
Shooter at large, 18-year old fighting for his life in ICU after St. Thomas shooting
While members of the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) investigate at 6 Palm St., an 18-year old who lives inside the home is fighting for his life in hospital.
-
Active OPP investigation underway on the Bruce Trail
Provincial police in Owen Sound are asking the public to avoid a section of the Bruce Trail for an ongoing investigation.
Winnipeg
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
-
Winnipeg police respond to gunshots in city's West End
The Winnipeg Police Service was on scene in the city’s West End on Monday night due to gunshots in the area.
-
Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 74-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service has issued a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old man
Kitchener
-
Tent removal notices spark concern on Roos Island
People living in an encampment on Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are fearful their tents could be removed this week, despite reassurances from the city that won’t happen.
-
'We will lose our home': Delegates speak out against proposed Kitchener crematorium
A proposed crematorium in Kitchener is once again a hot-button topic, with delegates coming forward to voice their concerns.
-
Calgary
-
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
-
Calgary staying above seasonal – except on Wednesday
Today will be an oddity: There are projected wind gusts that could hit the 40 km/h mark, but their timing is familiar. Like late last week, we'll face the gusts early in the day, then coast through the afternoon under reasonably fair weather.
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip
Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.
-
‘She wanted closure’: Sask. family wants answers on inmates death
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
'I've outrun the odd train': Safe rail crossing is being presented to Saskatoon council Tuesday
Keeping pedestrians safe in Pleasant Hill is the goal of a proposed pedestrian walkway over the rail tracks being presented to council this week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3
Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night.
Vancouver
-
Man planning to sell heroin, meth from Vancouver storefront hopes to save lives
With B.C. poised to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, one man wants to open a store in Vancouver where people can buy a clean supply of substances like heroin, meth, and cocaine.
-
Sea sponge found in Howe Sound could help treat COVID-19, UBC researchers say
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have made a remarkable discovery that could potentially help save lives around the world.
-
Surrey man charged in fatal stabbing of wife in December makes court appearance
Navinder Gill made a brief, virtual appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday morning before his second degree murder case was adjourned to allow more time for disclosure.
Regina
-
Air travel, rising costs expected to be key issues in Ottawa this spring, Sask. MP says
Regina-Qu’Appelle Member of Parliament and Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer said recent air travel challenges and inflation will be main issues debated when the House of Commons gathers again in Ottawa.
-
Emergency crews discover fire while returning from separate call
No injuries have been reported to Regina Fire crews that discovered a house fire while returning to the station from a separate call early Tuesday morning.
-
#JustCurious: The difference between hoar frost and rime ice
Saskatchewan winters can produce some breath taking scenery. The snow covered trees are absolutely photogenic, but are they covered with hoar frost or rime ice?