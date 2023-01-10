Ottawa LRT expected to resume full service Tuesday

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.

