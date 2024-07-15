Ottawa lifeguards selected to supervise aquatic events at Paris 2024 Games

Three Ottawa lifeguards will have the chance of a lifetime to oversee the care of athletes participating in aquatic sports at the Olympic Games in Paris later this month.

John Rapp and father-daughter duo Stéphane and Karianne Cliché were selected from more than 800 candidates, who applied to an open call in a newsletter from Quebec's Lifesaving Society to contribute to the safety of athletes at the Paris 2024 Games. The lifeguards will be be among 12 volunteers selected in Canada.

"We're a little bit more than surprised but quite excited at being on the team," said Rapp in an interview.

The trio left for France over the weekend to participate in a five-day extensive training program before the games, where they will have to receive their French lifeguarding certification and training for the various aquatic venues.

"I think it's going to be a very cool experience, I'm very excited to just be on the world stage." Karianne Cliché said.

In exchange for their work, the volunteers will receive all-expenses paid flights, accommodation and will have the chance to wear the Team Canada colours with the Olympic athletes.

"I can't wait to work with the Belgian team, the French lifeguards, the German team and all my new colleagues that I'm discovering," said Stéphane Cliché.

The volunteers will be called to supervise events such as the triathlon, swimming and rowing. That could mean supervising events taking place in the Seine River, where the Olympic open water swimming competition will be held.

Concerns have been raised over the river's cleanliness levels, with tests showing acceptable bacteria levels in the water for the first time last week. Officials insist there are backup plans in case the water isn't safe.

Over 45,000 volunteers from across the world will participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Summer Games will begin on July 26 and conclude on Aug. 11.