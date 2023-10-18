Ottawa libraries to close on Nov. 2

Ottawa

    All branches of the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) will be closed on Thursday, Nov, 2.

    The 33 locations will reopen on Friday, Nov. 3 with regular hours.

    OPL says they will be closed for a biennial employee forum and development session.

    The sessions will develop employee expertise so they can better support literacy and information needs across Ottawa, according to the OPL.

    Online services will remain available.

      

