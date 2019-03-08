

CTV Ottawa





This International Women’s Day the city of Ottawa launched its Women and Gender Equity Strategy.

The initiative which focuses on women’s issues and gender equity will be led by council’s first liaison on the subject, Councillor Theresa Kavanagh.

“The first thing we have to do is gather information to see where we’re starting from and see where we want to go,” Kavanagh said.

During the election campaign Mayor Jim Watson had pledged to create a women’s bureau at city hall. Friday, he said this is the start of that process.

“So we’ve put funding in place of $210,000 and that will be the start of the bureau that will help councillor Kavanagh with public consultations and other initiatives,” Watson said.

The goal is to have the strategy in place for 2020.