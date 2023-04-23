Ottawa launches new 'Spare Our Air' anti-idling campaign

The city of Ottawa has launched a new public education campaign to inform drivers about the harmful health and environmental impacts of vehicle idling.

The new #SpareOurAir campaign also aims to inform motorists that Ottawa has an anti-idling bylaw. That bylaw prohibits drivers from idling their vehicles for more than three minutes when the temperature is between 5 C and 27 C.

Last July, the city said only 10 anti-idling infractions and 33 verbal warnings were issued in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Emergency and Protective Services general manager Kim Ayotte says the campaign is called Spare Our Air, and will highlight three key messages:

Idling is harmful to human health

Idling is harmful plus wastes money

Ottawa has an idling control bylaw

The #SpareOurAir campaign includes a four-week advertising campaign and ads on digital billboards around the city and on screens at various city of Ottawa facilities.

The city offers tips to avoid idling: