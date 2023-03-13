Ottawa landlord may be on the hook for new vacant unit tax
If you haven’t filled out your vacant unit tax declaration, the deadline is coming up this week. But it hasn’t been a smooth process for everyone.
Roland Reebs is a landlord and says he may be on the hook for the city's new vacant unit tax even though his property is occupied.
“They basically told me that my application for exempt status was denied,” he told CTV News Ottawa.
Reebs owns a semi-detached home, and while there are tenants living in the unit now; the home was empty for a part of last year. Reebs said that's because of damage that happened under the previous tenants.
“The house was badly damaged, appliances were broken," he said. "The place was trashed, there were big holes in the walls."
Reebs provided CTV News with pictures of the damage, which include a hole cut in the backyard fence and trash throughout the home. He says the furnace filter was clogged with spray paint too.
“The walls were painted in a dark colour; they had syringes all over the shelf unit behind the bed.”
Repairs had to be made before renting the unit out again. But he works full-time, faced some supply chain issues with materials, then needed to find a suitable tenant. All of that took time, leaving the place empty.
“At the same time, it was costing me money. I had to pay utilities, I have a mortgage; so, I was worried about getting the place into a condition whereby it could be rented,” he said.
“But the city doesn’t want to hear any of that, they’re not interested in it.”
Reebs plans to appeal, and has been communicating with the city about his situation.
Under the new rules, if a home is vacant for more than 184 days in the previous calendar year, the new tax applies at one per cent of the properties assessed value, unless it meets an exemption - like major renovations. But Reeb’s work didn’t require a permit, he says, so he isn't eligible.
As of Monday morning, about 305,000 Ottawa residents have submitted the information required by the city's vacant unit tax as the deadline approaches this Thursday. That represents about 94.5 per cent of the properties required to submit declarations under the new tax, which will see vacant properties assessed an extra one per cent tax this year.
City council voted last March to impose the tax, a move designed to address homes sitting empty and neglected.
Property owners are required to submit annual declarations indicating their home's occupancy status, even if it's their principal residence. Any property that's vacant for more than 184 days in a year will be taxed an extra one per cent.
The city has sent letters and emails with information on how to submit the information. But they are doing more outreach next week to capture the seven per cent of homeowners who haven't filled out their declarations yet.
Clinics are scheduled this week for people who don't have a computer or electronic device, or just aren't sure how to fill it out. City staff will offer one-on-one service to help people file their declarations at the clinics.
"No reservations are required, and you just need to bring your roll number and access code found on one of the VUT information letters or your last property tax bill," the city said in a news release Thursday.
The deadline for declarations is Thursday, March 16. Homes that don't have declarations filed will be deemed vacant and assessed the tax. There is also a $250 late fee, but the city is waiving that this year.
The late declaration due date is April 30. After that, if the declaration hasn't been submitted, the one per cent tax will be applied for 2023.
Many city councillors had an earful from constituents when the tax was passed, with people calling it a negative-option rule. There was also some uncertainty about its rollout date.
However, City staff estimate the tax could raise $25 million over five years. The funds will go toward funding affordable housing initiatives.
Here are the locations, dates and times of the remaining clinics this week:
- Tuesday, March 14: Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., Jean Pigott Place, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 15: Hintonburg Community Centre, 1064 Wellington St. W., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, March 16: St. Laurent Recreation Complex, 525 Coté St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can submit the vacant tax declaration and learn more about it here.
- with files from Michael Woods and Josh Pringle, CTV News Ottawa
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
'Extreme and unusual': Why did Flair have 4 of its planes seized this weekend?
In a move described by Flair as 'extreme and unusual,' a New York-based hedge fund seized four of the airline's planes over the weekend, resulting in a number of cancelled flights.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen is building an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario, the carmaker said Monday, an announcement heralded by the province's economic development minister as an illustration of Canada's rapid reversal of fortunes in the growing sector.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.
Children infected with Omicron more likely to have repeat ER visits: Canadian study
A new study of more than 1,400 Canadian children who contracted COVID-19 has found that fever and cough were associated more heavily with Omicron and Delta variants, but that serious outcomes like hospitalization and being moved to the intensive care unit remained even across all variants.
Skunks found dead in Vancouver, Richmond test positive for avian flu
Eight skunks that were found dead in Vancouver and Richmond last month have tested positive for the same strain of avian flu that has decimated some B.C. poultry farms over the last year.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year to strengthen health-care infrastructure and respond to the province's population growth.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Patients discouraged as Nova Scotia’s primary care waitlist climbs to 137K
Breaking records can be a good thing but patients aren’t impressed by the record number of people on Nova Scotia’s waitlist for a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Toronto
-
Ontario trucking company under investigation after workers say $115K in wages withheld
A Brampton trucking company is under investigation by the federal government after a group of former long-haul drivers claimed it’s withholding at least $115,000 in unpaid wages from them.
-
Whitby restaurateur facing 7 new charges in sexual assault probe
A 55-year-old Whitby restaurateur is facing an additional seven charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.
-
Alcohol is about to get more expensive in Canada. These organizations are fighting to stop the hike
Alcohol prices will soon be rising in Canada. The federal government's annual escalator excise tax will go into effect this spring, raising the price of beer, wine, and spirits by just over six per cent.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.
-
Video shows cars fall into St. Lawrence River during ice racing event near Montreal
A dramatic video posted on social media shows two cars falling through the ice on the St. Lawrence River at a racing event south of Montreal.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., murder suspect denies killing victim, says he fled crime scene in fear and panic
For the first time, Robert Steven Wright has given his version of events of the morning of Jan. 27, 1998, the day Renee Sweeney was stabbed to death.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Residents of Northern Avenue residential building in Sault Ste. Marie sheltering in place
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking residents to avoid the 200-block of Northern Avenue on Monday afternoon while building tenants are sheltering in place.
-
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
London
-
Officers recovering after being shot over the weekend
Two London police officers were treated in hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, after being shot on Saturday. On Monday, police held a press conference and shed more light on what happened during Saturday's tense standoff.
-
$200 worth of alcohol stolen after suspects drive through front doors of LCBO
Middlesex OPP are investigating after two suspects drove through the front doors of Glencoe, Ont. LCBO Monday morning and stole $200 worth of alcohol.
-
Volkswagen to build first overseas battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas
Volkswagen has announced it will build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed renaming of Bishop Grandin clears committee, going to city council for vote
The renaming of several Winnipeg roadways that get their namesake from a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system cleared another hurdle Monday.
-
'I'm feeling vindicated': Court of appeal rules in favour of St. Andrews mayor stripped of duties
A Manitoba mayor stripped of key duties by her own council in 2019 says she has been vindicated after the province's highest court ruled the council didn't have the authority to do what it did.
-
Work underway to improve part of Highway 6, advocates want province's full plan
Long-called-for safety improvements on a Manitoba Highway are now underway with plans to put more provincial dollars into it, but advocates say they still have questions about the future of the highway.
Kitchener
-
10-year-old dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A 10-year-old girl has died after a fire ripped through a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, around 20 minutes southeast of Brantford, Ont.
-
Police looking for shooter after 2 homes in 2 southwestern Ont. communities damaged by gunfire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after homes and vehicles in two small southwestern Ontario communities were damaged by bullets.
-
Hundreds of Flair Airlines passengers impacted after plane seized, flights cancelled at Region of Waterloo International Airport
A total of four flights were cancelled at the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) Saturday after Flair Airlines had four passenger jets seized across Canada, including one locally.
Calgary
-
RCMP called to multiple crashes on QEII Highway
Airdrie RCMP responded to two crashes in the southbound lanes of the QEII Highway Monday afternoon.
-
'Stagnant weather conditions' trapping air pollution in Calgary
Calgary residents who are sensitive to air pollution are being advised to take precautions because of adverse weather conditions on Monday.
-
Calgary looks to sell 3 sites at discount to non-profits for affordable housing
The City of Calgary is looking to sell three of its properties for less than market value as part of the ongoing effort to create more affordable housing in the city.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dance teacher makes court appearance on child pornography charges
A dance teacher accused of possessing child pornography was in front of a judge on Monday afternoon at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
-
Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
-
Saskatoon teens face gun charges after 'prearranged altercation,' police say
Two teens are facing multiple gun charges after what police are calling a "prearranged altercation."
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mother, daughter show fence they created to stop catalytic converter thefts
Mavis Shaw and her daughter Tamara Dolinsky have come up with an idea that officials believe just might put a stop to people chopping out catalytic converters from under vehicles to sell the emission devices for their precious metal content.
-
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
-
Pizza Hut worker in 'life-threatening' condition after Sunday shooting: police
A Woodcroft Pizza Hut employee is in hospital after being shot at work on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
The bail reform B.C. ministers want to see from the federal government
Provincial ministers fresh from meetings in Ottawa are outlining what bail reform may look like, as random, and repeat violent offenses are up across the country.
-
Workers at B.C. bar attacked after asking underage group to leave, police say
Workers at a New Westminster, B.C., bar were allegedly attacked with bear spray last week after asking a group of minors to leave the premises.
-
Skunks found dead in Vancouver, Richmond test positive for avian flu
Eight skunks that were found dead in Vancouver and Richmond last month have tested positive for the same strain of avian flu that has decimated some B.C. poultry farms over the last year.
Regina
-
Here are 5 strange insurance fraud schemes attempted in Sask.
From rolling back an odometer 150,000 kilometres to intentionally causing a collision, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is highlighting its top five insurance fraud cases of 2022.
-
City of Regina asks for feedback on proposed ward boundary changes
The City of Regina is looking for feedback on proposed ward boundaries ahead of the 2024 municipal election.
-
Over 150 calls for service reported around Regina during latest blizzard: RCMP
As winter weather walloped Saskatchewan over the weekend, RCMP and Regina police were busy responding to weather related calls for service.