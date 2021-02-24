OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa has issued a winter weather parking ban for Thursday as heavy wet snow falls in the capital.

As of 4 p.m., Environment Canada reported 2 centimetres of snow had fallen at the Ottawa Airport. A total of one centimetre fall at the Ottawa Airport.

Environment Canada is calling for another 2-4 centimetres of snow to fall Wednesday evening before ending near midnight.

The city says due to weather conditions, the winter weather parking ban will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday across Ottawa.

During a winter weather parking ban, parking is prohibited on city streets so snow plow crews can plow roads easily and effectively.

Vehicles parked on the street during a ban may be ticketed and towed.

During the winter weather parking ban on Feb. 16, Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 2,777 tickets for on-street parking violations. The fine is $125, with an early payment option of $105.