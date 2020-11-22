OTTAWA -- As the first winter storm of the season hits the capital, a daytime on-street parking ban has been issued for the City of Ottawa.

In a tweet, Ottawa Bylaw says a winter weather parking ban will be in effect Monday starting at 7 a.m. to allow City of Ottawa crews to complete winter road operations.

A winter weather parking ban is issued when Environment Canada forecasts 7 centimetres of snow or more in the Ottawa area.

Ottawa Bylaw says vehicles without a residential parking permit that are parked on the street during a winter weather parking ban may be ticketed or towed.

Due to weather conditions, a winter weather parking ban will be in effect TOMORROW (Monday Nov 23) starting at 7 am across #OttCity to complete winter road operations. #OttNews https://t.co/zgVL3MFv9h pic.twitter.com/Udx96phoEA — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) November 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, the City of Ottawa admitted the first snowfall of the season is going to be "a difficult weather event to predict."

In a statement on its website, the city says staff are on standby and will be deployed to respond to local conditions.

"As always, staff will be focused on the main roadways first – the 174 and Transitway, then major arterials and the downtown core and cycling lanes, before moving to collector roads and residentials."

The city says a storm like this early in the season with no frost in the ground means crews have to "approach things differently."

"We may need to rely more on salt to melt freezing rain, ice and small snow accumulations. Sending out our heavy trucks and sidewalk equipment when the ground is so soft can be harder on infrastructure and lawns," said the city on its website.

"If we need to send them out to keep our roads, sidewalk and cycling network safe, of course we will."

The City of Ottawa's website lists parking municipal parking garages available and City of Ottawa facilities during winter weather parking bans, along with the rules for parking in the spots during winter weather parking bans.